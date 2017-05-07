Pope Francis Frowns at Usage of “Mother” in Description of a Bomb

Pope Francis has criticized the naming of the U.S. military’s biggest non-nuclear explosive as “Mother of All Bombs”, saying the word “mother” should not be used in reference to any deadly weapon. The Pope said he was ashamed when he heard the name of the U.S. most destructive non- nuclear bomb, reports said. Pope Francis […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

