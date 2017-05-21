Pope names cardinals for Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain, Salvador – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Pope names cardinals for Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain, Salvador
Washington Post
VATICAN CITY — In a surprise announcement Sunday, Pope Francis named new cardinals for Spain, El Salvador and three countries where Catholics are a tiny minority: Mali, Laos and Sweden. “Their origin, from different parts of the world, manifests the …
Pope names new cardinals from Laos, Mali, Sweden, Spain and El Salvador
Pope Francis names five new cardinals
Always act with gentleness and respect, Pope Francis says
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!