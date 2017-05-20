Pope to talk immigration, climate change in Wenders doc

Pope Francis will offer his thoughts to the camera in a new documentary by Oscar-nominated director Wim Wenders, its backers have announced at the Cannes film festival.

“A Man Of His Word” will see the Argentine pontiff respond to questions submitted from people around the world, with US production company Focus Features billing the film as “the first in which a Pope addresses the audience directly, discussing topics such as ecology, immigration, consumerism and social justice”.

German director Wenders, who has been nominated for three Oscars including for his Cuban music documentary “Buena Vista Social Club”, said Francis was “a living example of a man who stands for what he says”.

“In our film, he speaks directly to the viewer, very candidly and spontaneously,” Wenders said.

“Through the full cooperation of the Vatican, we were privileged to have several long audiences with Pope Francis.”

The film features Vatican archive footage showing Francis on his trips around the world, as well as the interviews.

The telegenic pope, who took over from Benedict XVI following the German’s shock resignation in 2013, has championed the cause of migrants while repeatedly speaking out on the problems with capitalism and the need to combat climate change.

