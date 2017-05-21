Pope Visits Rome Parish, Talks Childhood With Children – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Pope Visits Rome Parish, Talks Childhood With Children
Pope Francis on Sunday (May 21) afternoon visited the parish of San Pier Damiani in the outskirts of Rome where held a light-hearted question and answer session with local children and youth. During the meeting at an outdoor sports ground, the pope …
Pope to kids: I wasn't 'bravo' at soccer, so I played goalie
