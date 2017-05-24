Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Anambra DJ & Odenigbo Worker, Raymond Akaolisa Is Dead – See His Last Touching Facebook Post

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Raymond Akaolisa is Dead – Worker @ Odenigbo 99.1 FM in Obosi | Read the Last message and please Try Not to Cry..

The Popular Anambra State DJ , Raymond, popularly known as DJ Raw in the Eastern part of the country died on Saturday, May 20, 2017, after battling an undisclosed illness for weeks.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

‘For almost two weeks I have been hospitalized from one hospital to the other .all my radio friends/fans .nobody cares to ask or know where I have been all this while.I woke up this morning from the hospital bed and started crying I know you want to know y I’m crying( so if I hadn’t make it until today I will now become a history.)pls check on your friends at all times you never can tell when they are in trouble.’

The post Popular Anambra DJ & Odenigbo Worker, Raymond Akaolisa Is Dead – See His Last Touching Facebook Post appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.