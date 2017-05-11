Popular Filmmaker Zeb Ejiro, Joins Politics, To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019

Zeb is going into politics in 2019. He will be contesting for the House of Representatives, Isoko Federal Constituency under the platform of PDP. His campaign team will be launched very soon in his home town of Ozoro, in Isoko Local Government Area, ahead of 2019 general election,” A source disclosed.

Disclosing further, the source said, “ Zeb is going into politics because he wants to make positive change that the people of Isoko nation can see and believe. Isoko nation contributes heavily to the economic development of the country as oil producing community, yet there is nothing to show for it. His slogan is putting the people first before any other thing.”