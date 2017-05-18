Popular Instagram Comedian Craze Clown Rebukes Advances From Gay Fan

Comedian Crazeclown posted a picture of a homosexual fan with the ID- Maxwell69412345 who slid into his DM recently. The fan sent him an Instagram direct message, telling him he loves his big a*s and he will love to kiss and rim it. Craze clown who claims that he has nothing against homosexuals quickly rebukes …

The post Popular Instagram Comedian Craze Clown Rebukes Advances From Gay Fan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

