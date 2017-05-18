Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Instagram Comedian Craze Clown Rebukes Advances From Gay Fan

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Comedian Crazeclown posted a picture of a homosexual fan with the ID- Maxwell69412345 who slid into his DM recently. The fan sent him an Instagram direct message, telling him he loves his big a*s and he will love to kiss and rim it. Craze clown who claims that he has nothing against homosexuals quickly rebukes …

The post Popular Instagram Comedian Craze Clown Rebukes Advances From Gay Fan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.