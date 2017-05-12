Pages Navigation Menu

Popular Nigerian comedian survives ghastly motor accident

Posted on May 12, 2017

Nigerian comedian and OAP with Hit FM in Calabar, Last Prophet narrowly escaped death in a serious car crash Wednesday night. Narrating the near death experience, Last Prophet who welcomed a baby boy last month wrote: ”Hello friends. Thank God for me, my enemies almost died yesterday night at about 8:06pm. But I thank God …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

