Popular pastor defrauds Atiku Abubakar’s wife of N918m

Titi, wife of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has dragged a popular man of God, Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs to an Ikeja high court, for allegedly defrauding her of N918 million. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had slammed the accused with a 15-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and fraudulent conversion of property worth N918 million […]

