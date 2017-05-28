Popular Radio Nigeria Heartland FM Presenter, Eddy Anyanwu is Dead (Photo)
Radio Nigeria Heartland FM, Owerri presenter, Eddy Anyanwu is dead.
He was known for his popular Radio program where he introduces himself on air as “Aham bu Eddy Anyanwu. Onye nkwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!” between Mondays – Saturdays.
According to a report by IfeanyiCy Njoku, the late Eddy Anyanwu also anchored Sunday radio programs.
“He first worked at Radio Nigeria Enugu before being transferred to Heartland FM Owerri. He was helpful to many Mbaise and Imo students. He will always share (jokes, words of wisdom and fun) with you and was free with people. Meet him at his free times and you will be introduced to a man of honour in the society” says a mourner.
