Retired Porn Star pregnant, says Drake is the papa

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A former porn star has claimed she is pregnant for Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham, popularly known as Drake. The latest claim comes weeks after a former stripper, Layla Lace called the rapper out with chat evidence to prove that he stopped talking to her after she revealed to him that she is pregnant with his…

