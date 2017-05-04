Retired Porn Star pregnant, says Drake is the papa

A former porn star has claimed she is pregnant for Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham, popularly known as Drake. The latest claim comes weeks after a former stripper, Layla Lace called the rapper out with chat evidence to prove that he stopped talking to her after she revealed to him that she is pregnant with his…

The post Retired Porn Star pregnant, says Drake is the papa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

