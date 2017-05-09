Porting activities increases by 20,190 in March – NCC

Porting activities within telecommunications service providers increased by 20,190 in March, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said. This was contained in the Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators report made obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria from NCC site on Monday in Lagos. The report showed that by the increase, subscribers […]

Porting activities increases by 20,190 in March – NCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

