Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Porting activities within telecommunications service providers increased 20,190 in March- NCC

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators report made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos has revealed that a total of 20,190 porting activities were recorded in March this year. The report showed that by the increase, subscribers porting within the networks reached 42,021 from the 21,831 recorded in February. It said…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Porting activities within telecommunications service providers increased 20,190 in March- NCC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.