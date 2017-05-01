Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Portion of Sp3rm Reportedly Sold for N400K in Abuja

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman who has turned a new leaf according to her story, has recounted how she easily made a whooping sum of N2 million as a sp3rm vendor contracted to some fetish bodies in Abuja.

According to her story a portion of sp3rm at that period of time costs N400,000 and she was credited by members of the secret cult she was responsible to before she diabolically fell ill.

Read her shocking story below:

The post Portion of Sp3rm Reportedly Sold for N400K in Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.