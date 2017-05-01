Portion of Sp3rm Reportedly Sold for N400K in Abuja

A woman who has turned a new leaf according to her story, has recounted how she easily made a whooping sum of N2 million as a sp3rm vendor contracted to some fetish bodies in Abuja. According to her story a portion of sp3rm at that period of time costs N400,000 and she was credited by members of the secret cult she was responsible to before she diabolically fell ill. Read her shocking story below:

The post Portion of Sp3rm Reportedly Sold for N400K in Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

