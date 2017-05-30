Portuguese Cup Final Match Ball Delivered By Hoverboard Drone Flying Man [Video]

Oh, your Cup final ball was delivered by some little kid who stared wide-eyed at their heroes?

Cute, but over in Portugal they’re taking things to the next level.

Enter some kind of drone / hoverboard thing, where a daredevil chap touches down after a Green Goblin-like flight.

I don’t know if this is what the future holds, but I’m equal parts excited and scared.

I’m all for it, if only for the fact that a blooper will make for great viewing.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

