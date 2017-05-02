Post-insurgency: Borno Govt. to empower 150 women in Chibok

The Borno Government says it plans to empower 150 women in Chibok Local Government Area with Livelihood Support as part of its post-insurgency Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement programme. The State Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Prof. Babagana Umara, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri. Umara said […]

