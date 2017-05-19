Poster scandal sinks song and dance competition at the University of Pretoria – Times LIVE
Poster scandal sinks song and dance competition at the University of Pretoria
The University of Pretoria's annual song and dance competition has been cancelled after students waved around derogatory posters about women during the event. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. TUKS spokesman Rikus Deport told TimesLIVE: …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
