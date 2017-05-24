Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Potato Potahto’ featuring OC Ukeje, Joke Silva and more premieres at Cannes – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

'Potato Potahto' featuring OC Ukeje, Joke Silva and more premieres at Cannes
Nigerian Entertainment Today
It tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is disabled in your browser. Featuring OC Ukeje, Joke

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.