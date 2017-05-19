Power crisis: Stakeholders resolve to end blame game – Vanguard
Vanguard
Power crisis: Stakeholders resolve to end blame game
Vanguard
ABUJA— Major stakeholders in the country's power sector, yesterday, resolved to put the blame game behind and start appropriate action that will build robust synergy towards delivering improved electricity to the people. The one-day workshop, which …
N701bn Stimulus May Briefly Slowdown Plans to Escrow Accounts of Discos
Blame poor planning for failure of 2013 power privatisation –Stakeholder
