Power Dynamos survive at Buildcon – SuperSport (blog)

Posted on May 1, 2017


SuperSport (blog)

Power Dynamos survive at Buildcon
SuperSport (blog)
Power Dynamos on Monday were held to a 1-1 draw by new boys Buildcon at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola. Buildcon were the better side in the first half and took the lead in the sixth minute through Maisha Chavada, who was left unmarked by Power's …

