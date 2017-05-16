Power Oil partners Kaduna govt on community health

Power Oil, a division of Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise, has entered into another partnership with the Kaduna State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development through its medical outreach project, Power Oil Health Camp Project, to provide free basic medical health check-up for people of the state.

The collaboration was officially flagged off by Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State and his wife, Hadiza, at the second Kaduna Women Economic Empowerment Summit, held on the theme Enabling Access & Participation: Linking Women to Resources, in Kaduna.

The project, already established in 13 locations across the country, will be moving round the local governments, with another medical team deployed by the Kaduna State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to conduct HIV and malaria tests.

On the partnership, Amisha Chawla, Brand Manager, Power Oil, said the collaboration means a lot to the brand, as the long term plan is to cover the entire nation.

