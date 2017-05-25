Power | People | Politics – Introducing THE INFLUENCERS

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 25, 2017

THE INFLUENCERS is a cross-generational exclusive interview series targeting opinion leaders, influencers and aspiring leaders in business, politics, governance, youth development, entertainment, arts, sports, faith and other professional endeavours.

An initiative of SIGNAL online newspaper, THE INFLUENCERS seeks to address and provide insights on burning issues that impact on society at large.

THE INFLUENCERS will inform, enlighten, educate and help readers make informed decisions on government policies, civic responsibilities and lifestyle issues.

The series will feature the brightest and the best of thinkers, influencers and opinion shapers that Nigeria parades across religious, ethnic and socio-political divides.

Coming soon.

 

__________

