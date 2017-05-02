Power sector needs cost-effective tariff — Osinbajo – Vanguard
Vanguard
Power sector needs cost-effective tariff — Osinbajo
Vanguard
LAGOS—THE Federal Government said, yesterday, that the country's power supply was in need of a cost effective tariff. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this, said it will be impossible to sustain the power sector in the country without it …
