Power sector: No hope for Nigeria —Senate – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Power sector: No hope for Nigeria —Senate
Vanguard
ABUJA—AS the Senate began discussions on the power sector in Nigeria, yesterday, a very gloomy picture was painted by senators who came to the conclusion that there was no hope of Nigeria coming out of its present power crisis. The Senate, which …
Senate may seek PHCN privatisation reversal
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!