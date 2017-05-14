Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Power sector tackles energy theft – The News

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The News

Power sector tackles energy theft
The News
Hon Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong(left) and Chairman, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, Alh. Yayale Ahmed (right) during the 15th Monthly Meeting with Sectoral …
Transparency and visibility of market funds: Panacea to NESI efficiencyGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.