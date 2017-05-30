Power sector’s electrocution record peaked in April — NEMSA – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Power sector's electrocution record peaked in April — NEMSA
Vanguard
AS the citizenry grapples with unstable electricity supply, as well as high tariff rate, Nigeria's power sector recorded its worst monthly electrocution incidents so far in April 2017, when it reported 17 deaths across the country, the Nigerian …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
