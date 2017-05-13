Power struggle: How Buhari's letter on Osinbajo was muddled

Vanguard

Fresh facts pointing to a vicious power struggle between political leaders in the Southwest and the famed cabal in the presidency have emerged. The face-off between the two power blocs according to Saturday Vanguard findings may have been responsible …

Osinbajo and the perceived 'Coordinating' mandate Daily Trust



all 4 news articles »