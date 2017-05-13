Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Power struggle: How Buhari’s letter on Osinbajo was muddled – Vanguard

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Power struggle: How Buhari's letter on Osinbajo was muddled
Vanguard
Fresh facts pointing to a vicious power struggle between political leaders in the Southwest and the famed cabal in the presidency have emerged. The face-off between the two power blocs according to Saturday Vanguard findings may have been responsible …
Osinbajo and the perceived 'Coordinating' mandateDaily Trust

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.