Powers Boothe, star of ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Sin City’, dies aged 68 – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Powers Boothe, star of 'Deadwood' and 'Sin City', dies aged 68
Irish Times
Powers Boothe, an actor best known for playing dark characters on TV shows such as Deadwood and in movies such as Tombstone and Sin City, has died aged 68. Boothe's publicist said he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Avengers actor dies at 68
Powers Boothe, Sin City Actor, Dies Aged 68
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!