Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Powers Boothe, star of ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Sin City’, dies aged 68 – Irish Times

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Irish Times

Powers Boothe, star of 'Deadwood' and 'Sin City', dies aged 68
Irish Times
Powers Boothe, an actor best known for playing dark characters on TV shows such as Deadwood and in movies such as Tombstone and Sin City, has died aged 68. Boothe's publicist said he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Avengers actor dies at 68Daily Trust
Powers Boothe, Sin City Actor, Dies Aged 68RetroEnt (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.