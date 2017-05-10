Poyet Wants John Terry In China

Shanghai Shenhua manager, Gus Poyet has revealed that seeing John Terry line up for a CSL club is something he would love.

John Terry will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, after 22 years at Stamford Bridge. The veteran defender was sparsely used in the EPL this season.

The former England international was linked with a move to China earlier in the season, but nothing has been made official.

“If you asked me this question in December, I would say to you that for sure he’d be in China,” Poyet told Omnisport.

“The problem with this change of new rules, there aren’t many clubs looking to buy defenders. So that’s the only thing that goes a little bit against JT.

“But as a friend I would love to see him here because he’s got plenty to teach.

“I think that the older players can help the younger players in China to become better players, better defenders, and I think it will be a great example for the young defenders in China.”

The post Poyet Wants John Terry In China appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

