Praiz, Falz, Victoria Kimani & More attend Skales’ Album Listening Party UK Edition | See Photos

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer Skales held the UK edition of his “The Never Say Never Guy” album listening party on Thursday and a lot of celebrities were in attendance. The event had Falz, Praiz, Victoria Kimani, Nikita, Poe, Juls, DJ Edu, DJ Neptizzle and a host of others in attendance with DJ Cynthia doing the turn table honors. […]

