Praiz Talks About the Controversy Surrounding New Single “Folasade” Video in Interview | Watch on BN TV

Multiple Award winning R&B artist Praiz aka “Mr Rich & Famous” is currently in the UK on a press tour after a brief hiatus. In an exclusive interview with Factory78, he talks about the controversy surrounding new single “Folasade“, the need for Africans to talk openly about depression, Dbanj and Don Jazzy and much more. […]

The post Praiz Talks About the Controversy Surrounding New Single “Folasade” Video in Interview | Watch on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

