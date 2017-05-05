‘Pray for my marriage to last forever’ -Mercy Johnson pleads with fans
With celebrity marriages crumbling becoming the order of the day, Actress Mercy Johnson has begged fans to pray that her marriage lasts because “happily ever after” is not guaranteed. She took to her Instagram page to plead with her fans, after the recent development of Mercy Aigbe’s marital crisis. The plea came after she had…
The post ‘Pray for my marriage to last forever’ -Mercy Johnson pleads with fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
