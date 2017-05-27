Pray for Nigeria, Speaker urges Muslims

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, has urged Muslims to take advantage of the Ramadan to pray ceaselessly for the nation as demanded by Prophet Muhammed.

Mr Goke Butika, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, quoted Salaam as saying in his Ramadan message on Saturday in Osogbo that the economic challenges the nation was facing would be tackled with prayers.

He also enjoined Islamic clerics to use the Ramadan lectures to speak the truth to those in power, saying leaders at this time would appreciate this in the spirit of the season.

Salaam further appealed to the rich to remember the poor during the Ramadan, explaining that the period had created a level playing template for hunger and thirst.

While thanking Allah for keeping Muslim leaders and faithful to witness another Ramadan, he expressed the belief that the prayers of the faithful would be answered.

The post Pray for Nigeria, Speaker urges Muslims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

