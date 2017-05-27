Prayer Does Not Inconvenience God. He Invites Us to Pray! Dare to Draw Near. – Patheos (blog)
|
Patheos (blog)
|
Prayer Does Not Inconvenience God. He Invites Us to Pray! Dare to Draw Near.
Patheos (blog)
We are not inconveniencing God when we pray as Jesus' followers. God is not indifferent, but devoted. After all, Jesus instructs us to refer to God as “our Father.” He invites us to pray to his own Father and to dare to draw near in what is known as …
Supernatural provision
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!