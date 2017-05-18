Pre-paid meters customers groan, as electricity netwok collapses in Kaduna
Electricity consumers using pre-paid meters have berated the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company for its inability to rectify faults which hindered them from recharging their accounts for over two weeks. They noted that network failure had left consumers with pre-paid meters to live in darkness as they were unable to recharge their lines. Some of the […]
