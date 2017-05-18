Pre-paid meters customers groan, as electricity netwok collapses in Kaduna

Electricity consumers using pre-paid meters have berated the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company for its inability to rectify faults which hindered them from recharging their accounts for over two weeks. They noted that network failure had left consumers with pre-paid meters to live in darkness as they were unable to recharge their lines. Some of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

