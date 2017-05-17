Pages Navigation Menu

Pre-shipment inspection: FG paid $163m without appropriation – Daily Trust

Pre-shipment inspection: FG paid $163m without appropriation
Daily Trust
The committee investigating the crude oil pre-shipment inspection contracts yesterday uncovered the payment of $163.750m to Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) and Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) since 2009 without appropriation by the …
