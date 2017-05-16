Pregnant 10-year-old rape victim seeks abortion

An Indian court will decide whether a 10-year-old Indian girl left pregnant after she was repeatedly raped should be allowed to have an abortion, police said Tuesday. The child, who was often left at home while her mother went out to work on construction sites, has said she was raped by her stepfather, who has since […]

