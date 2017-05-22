Pregnant 28-year old Student and her Lecturer in Paternity Scandal

A lady identified simply as Mosunmola, 28, a Dental Nursing student at the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, has accused one of her lecturers Dr Oluseyi Adu of impregnating her after he had sexual intercourse with her so she could pass his course. Mosunmola, narrating her story to PUNCH, said they had sex […]

The post Pregnant 28-year old Student and her Lecturer in Paternity Scandal appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

