Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pregnant commercial bus driver gets a car gift from Gov. Ikpeazu of Abia State (photos)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A pregnant female commercial bus driver, Mrs. Blessing Ekwueme, who operates from Umuahia to Aba daily to make ends meet for her family, have been given a car gift by the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. Blessing who drives the commercial vehicle for someone else, while making small savings to buys hers, was given a Toyota Sienna by the Governor of the State to encourage her.

Here are photos of the lady from Umuosu in Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA, posing
with her new car and the Governor of the State;

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.