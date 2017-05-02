Pregnant commercial bus driver gets a car gift from Gov. Ikpeazu of Abia State (photos)

A pregnant female commercial bus driver, Mrs. Blessing Ekwueme, who operates from Umuahia to Aba daily to make ends meet for her family, have been given a car gift by the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu. Blessing who drives the commercial vehicle for someone else, while making small savings to buys hers, was given a Toyota Sienna by the Governor of the State to encourage her.

Here are photos of the lady from Umuosu in Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA, posing

with her new car and the Governor of the State;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

