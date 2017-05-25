Pregnant Teenager reportedly barred from High School Graduation

Despite public outcry and growing pressure from national arbitration groups, a small Christian school Heritage Academy in West Maryland is sticking to their guns on barring a pregnant senior from walking at her graduation next week. According to The Washington Post, the student Maddi Runkles was cited by the school as having broken their rules on engagement […]

The post Pregnant Teenager reportedly barred from High School Graduation appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

