Pregnant! Toolz & Tunde Demuren are Expecting their First Child

Happy news all around today. Toolz Oniru Demuren has announced that she and her husband Tunde Demuren are expecting. The couple who tied the knot in 2016 are presently celebrating with Tunde’s best friend Banky Wellington and today is the perfect day to debut their blessed bump. Congrats!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

