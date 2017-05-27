Premier League 2016-17 highs and lows: Our experts look back at season’s best and worst – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Premier League 2016-17 highs and lows: Our experts look back at season's best and worst
Daily Star
Chelsea's charge to the title started with a first-half hammering at Arsenal on September 24. They were trailing 3-0 when manager Antonio Conte decided he had seen enough and switched to a back three. The rest is history. MOMENT OF THE SEASON.
Conte warns Chelsea 'must be very cold' in analyzing 'incredible' season
Chelsea news: Cesc Fabregas gives Jose Mourinho hope over Man Utd transfer
Chelsea analysis: Nemanja Matic should fear Tiemoue Bakayoko chase as Diego Costa, Victor Moses, David Luiz …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!