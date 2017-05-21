Premier League 2016-17 – the five best matches

Following the conclusion of the 2016-17 season on Sunday, AFP Sport selects the five best games of the Premier League campaign:

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4 (August 14)

Kicking off the season in style, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool left Arsenal with what would become a familiar sinking feeling.

Theo Walcott fired Arsenal ahead moments after missing a penalty. But Philippe Coutinho equalised with a brilliant free-kick before Adam Lallana put Liverpool in front after the break.

Coutinho poked in his second and Sadio Mane slammed home after a brilliant run, before Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a fine solo goal and Calum Chambers headed in to set up a tense finale as Liverpool held on.

Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Ham United 2 (November 19)

Tottenham maintained their unbeaten start to the league season in sensational fashion as Harry Kane struck twice in the final moments of a classic London derby at White Hart Lane.

Michail Antonio’s first-half header for West Ham was cancelled out by a Harry Winks goal on his full league debut for Tottenham.

A Manuel Lanzini penalty put West Ham back in front, but Kane’s late show turned the contest on its head.

In the 89th minute, the Tottenham star converted Son Heung-Min’s cross and two minutes later the South Korean was brought down in the area by Havard Nordtveit and Kane tucked away the resulting spot-kick.

Kane’s heroics meant Mauricio Pochettino’s team were 12 games unbeaten — the first time they managed that since the 1960-61 season.

Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 (November 26)

Chelsea returned to the top of the table and delivered a crucial blow en route to the title as they came from behind to inflict Tottenham’s first Premier League defeat this season.

Christian Eriksen’s superb strike gave the visitors a flying start, but Pedro curled in a spectacular effort to draw Chelsea level.

Spurs’ miserable record at Stamford Bridge was extended to 30 games without a win after Victor Moses scored the winner six minutes into the second half.

Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3 (December 3)

Chelsea’s eighth successive league win cemented their place at the top of the table and sparked a furious response from City as Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off in a spiteful finish.

Chelsea trailed to Gary Cahill’s own goal on the stroke of half-time, but Diego Costa equalised and Willian came off the bench to put Chelsea ahead.

Eden Hazard’s strike completed a significant statement of intent from the champions elect.

Bournemouth 4 Liverpool 3 (December 4)

Bournemouth staged the comeback of the season as they recovered from 3-1 down to rock Liverpool with three goals in the last 14 minutes at Dean Court.

Sadio Mane and Divock Origi scored to put Liverpool in control, but the second-half introduction of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser was the turning point.

Fraser quickly won a penalty that was converted by Callum Wilson.

Emre Can restored Liverpool’s two-goal advantage, but Fraser gave Bournemouth hope with his first Premier League goal and Steve Cook equalised two minutes later.

The drama was not over and in the third minute of stoppage time, Loris Karius spilled Cook’s shot and Nathan Ake slotted home.

