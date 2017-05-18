Premier League: Everton set to replace Lukaku with Iheanacho – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Premier League: Everton set to replace Lukaku with Iheanacho
Daily Post Nigeria
Everton have indicated interest to table £20million for Manchester City's Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho as a possible replacement for Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku. The 20-year-old striker has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola this season …
