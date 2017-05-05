PREMIERE: Yung L – Cheers
Choc Boi Nation – an imprint under Chocolate City Music proudly presents “CHEERS” by Yung L. It is his debut single since he recently signed to CBN. “Cheers” is built on a light hearted and simple Caribbean inspired groove which is built upon with simple horns and intermittent kicks. It is laid back and easy […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!