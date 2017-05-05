Pages Navigation Menu

Premium Pension Announces & Rewards Winners of its #Reward4DHustle2 Social Media Campaign

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

#Reward4DHustle2 was the second edition of Premium Pension’s social media campaign to reward young professionals for hard work. This is in line with the company’s commitment to being Nigeria’s most youth friendly pension brand. Participants took a picture at work and posted it on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag, #Reward4dHustle2. In the caption, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

