Prepare for more suffering under Lungu – Mwale – Zambian Watchdog
|
Prepare for more suffering under Lungu – Mwale
Zambian Watchdog
JUDICIARY and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (JAWUZ) president Peter Mwale says Zambians should brace themselves for untold suffering and misery under the PF government. During the Labour Day commemorations in Lusaka on Monday, PF's Edgar …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!