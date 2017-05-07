Presidency Confirms Release of 82 Chibok Girls
The Presidency on Saturday confirmed the release of about 82 abducted Chibok schoolgirls after three years of captivity. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the release of the girls in a statement he posted online on Saturday in Abuja. The presidential spokesman stated that the President was […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
