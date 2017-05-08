Presidency Publishes Names Of 82 Freed Chibok Girls (Full List)
The presidency has released the names of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists on Saturday.
The list was published on Sunday evening after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the young women before announcing he was leaving for London immediately for medical checkups as fears over his health continue.
Here is the full list as released by the presidency below:
- Kwatah Simon
2. Grace Dauda
3. Jummai Paul
4. Tabita Pogo
5. Yanke Shetima
6. Jummai Miutah
7. Juliana Yakubu
8. Mary Yakubu
9. Rulh Kolo
10. Mairama Yahaya
11. Racheal Nkeke
12. Fibi Haruna
13. Asabe Manu
14. Eslher Usman
15. Filo Dauda
16. Awa Ababa
17. Lydia Joshua
18. Na Oni Bitrus
19. Marlha James
20. Palmata Musa
21. Aisha Ezekiel
22. Mwada Baba
23. Hannatu Ishaku
24. Mwa Daniel
25. Rifkafu Soliman
26. Maryamu Yakubu
27. Rebecca Joseph
28. Ladi Audu
29. Amina Pagu
30. Sarah Nkeki
31. Esther Joshua
32. Saraya Yanga
33. Ruth Amos
34. Hauwa Musa
35. Hauwa Ishaya
36. Glory Aji
37. Mary Ali
38. Rahilla Bitrus
39. Luggwa Mutah
40. Lataba Maman
41. Lydia Habila
42. Deborah Peter
43. Naomi Yaga
44. Kwajigu Haman
45. Lugguwa Samuel
46.Maryamu Lawan
47.Tabita Hellapa
48. Ruth Ishaku
49. Maryamu Musa
50. Magaret Yama
51. Kauna Lalai
52. Solomi Tacitus
53. Naomi Yahona
54.Maimuna Usman
55.Grace Paul
56.Hauwa Ntakai
57.Yana Joshua
58. Comfort Bulus
59. Ramatu Yaga
60. Rhoda Peter
61. Naomi luka
62. Naomi Adamu
63. Iyatu Habila
64. Victoria wullgam
65. Ladi Ibrahim
66. Christiana Ali
67. Hanatu Stephen
68. Patina Fagbi
69. Martha James Bello
70. Tabita Silas
71. Yana Bukar
72. Abigail Bukar
73. Hadiza Yakubu
4. Naomi Zakariya
75. Maryamu wavi
76. Amina Bilama
77. Asabe Lawan
78. Mary Dauda
79. Maryamu Bilama
80. Naomi Filiman
81. Saratu Ayuba
82. Awa Yirma.
Following the weekend release, 113 Chibok schoolgirls remain missing.
Meanwhile, five Boko Haram commanders were released in exchange for the 82 girls’ freedom, a Nigerian government official said Sunday.
Neither the federal government nor Boko Haram, which has links to the Islamic State group, gave details about the swap.
