Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency Publishes Names Of 82 Freed Chibok Girls (Full List)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The presidency has released the names of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists on Saturday.

Boko Haram: Nigeria Secures Release Of 82 More Chibok Girls

The list was published on Sunday evening after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the young women before announcing he was leaving for London immediately for medical checkups as fears over his health continue.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Here is the full list as released by the presidency below:

  1. Kwatah Simon
    2. Grace Dauda
    3. Jummai Paul
    4. Tabita Pogo
    5. Yanke Shetima
    6. Jummai Miutah
    7. Juliana Yakubu
    8. Mary Yakubu
    9. Rulh Kolo
    10. Mairama Yahaya
    11. Racheal Nkeke
    12. Fibi Haruna
    13. Asabe Manu
    14. Eslher Usman
    15. Filo Dauda
    16. Awa Ababa
    17. Lydia Joshua
    18. Na Oni Bitrus
    19. Marlha James
    20. Palmata Musa
    21. Aisha Ezekiel
    22. Mwada Baba
    23. Hannatu Ishaku
    24. Mwa Daniel
    25. Rifkafu Soliman
    26. Maryamu Yakubu
    27. Rebecca Joseph
    28. Ladi Audu
    29. Amina Pagu
    30. Sarah Nkeki
    31. Esther Joshua
    32. Saraya Yanga
    33. Ruth Amos
    34. Hauwa Musa
    35. Hauwa Ishaya
    36. Glory Aji
    37. Mary Ali
    38. Rahilla Bitrus
    39. Luggwa Mutah
    40. Lataba Maman
    41. Lydia Habila
    42. Deborah Peter
    43. Naomi Yaga
    44. Kwajigu Haman
    45. Lugguwa Samuel
    46.Maryamu Lawan
    47.Tabita Hellapa
    48. Ruth Ishaku
    49. Maryamu Musa
    50. Magaret Yama
    51. Kauna Lalai
    52. Solomi Tacitus
    53. Naomi Yahona
    54.Maimuna Usman
    55.Grace Paul
    56.Hauwa Ntakai
    57.Yana Joshua
    58. Comfort Bulus
    59. Ramatu Yaga
    60. Rhoda Peter
    61. Naomi luka
    62. Naomi Adamu
    63. Iyatu Habila
    64. Victoria wullgam
    65. Ladi Ibrahim
    66. Christiana Ali
    67. Hanatu Stephen
    68. Patina Fagbi
    69. Martha James Bello
    70. Tabita Silas
    71. Yana Bukar
    72. Abigail Bukar
    73. Hadiza Yakubu
    4. Naomi Zakariya
    75. Maryamu wavi
    76. Amina Bilama
    77. Asabe Lawan
    78. Mary Dauda
    79. Maryamu Bilama
    80. Naomi Filiman
    81. Saratu Ayuba
    82. Awa Yirma.

Following the weekend release, 113 Chibok schoolgirls remain missing.

Meanwhile, five Boko Haram commanders were released in exchange for the 82 girls’ freedom, a Nigerian government official said Sunday.

Neither the federal government nor Boko Haram, which has links to the Islamic State group, gave details about the swap.

The post Presidency Publishes Names Of 82 Freed Chibok Girls (Full List) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.