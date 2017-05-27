Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency releases Buhari’s pictures to mark 2017 Children’s Day

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency on Saturday in Abuja released some filed President Muhammadu Buhari’s pictures with children in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of memorial events to mark this year’s Children’s Day. The pictorial report showing the president with the children was released by Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, the president’s personal photographer. You recall that Buhari left Abuja […]

The post Presidency releases Buhari’s pictures to mark 2017 Children’s Day appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.